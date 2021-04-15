More rain on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain returns on Friday. The best chance for widespread heavy rain will likely be later in the afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours. The flood watch will remain in effect until noon on Saturday. The highest rain totals will be from around Lake Pontchartrain north. Less rain is expected near the coast.
The rain will linger into Saturday but widespread heavy rain is not expected. Instead there will be periods of light to moderate rain at times. Drier air will finally build in for good by Sunday.
Cool, dry and generally sunny weather is expected next week.
