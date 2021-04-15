Saints sign wide receiver Jalen McCleskey

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are signing former Tulane wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, according to the National Sports Agency. McCleskey spent his final season of college with the Green Wave and finished with 37 receptions and four touchdowns.
McCleskey spent his first four seasons at Oklahoma State. He played for St. Paul’s high school in Covington. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons.
McCleskey is the son of former Saints defensive back, J.J. McCleskey.
