Zack: Heavy storms to start Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not that it should be a shocker at this point but storms are likely as we start off this Thursday in weather.
A boundary of heavy storms has been active through the night on the North Shore and as we go through the morning hours that boundary will shift south towards the coast. This will lead to a period of heavy storms across the area which could cause some street flooding. Some of the stronger thunderstorms also have contained hail so watch for that. The good news is today will transition from a very storm start to a drier finish as we do get a break in the rain by this afternoon and evening.
That break won’t last all that long with more storms on the way for Friday and even into the weekend. If you are looking for dry weather, it does look like by Sunday rain chances will finally be on the decline and this stormy pattern will come to an end. A stretch with some sunshine would be nice and that could be in the works come early next week.
Temperatures the next several days through the weekend remain below normal. Highs will be around 70 and lows will be in the 50s and 60s.
