Zack: Heavy storms to start Thursday

A boundary of heavy storms has been active through the night on the North Shore and as we go through the morning hours that boundary will shift south towards the coast. This will lead to a period of heavy storms across the area which could cause some street flooding. Some of the stronger thunderstorms also have contained hail so watch for that. The good news is today will transition from a very storm start to a drier finish as we do get a break in the rain by this afternoon and evening.