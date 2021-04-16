Bruce: More rain and storms to end the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today is day 4 of multiple rounds of rain that have dropped nearly 5 to 10 inches in some areas.
Multiple rounds of wet weather are possible today as we see a few thunderstorm complexes move out of Texas. This could lead to heavy rain at times and with the already saturated ground, flash flooding is a possibility in all areas. Another 2-4 inches of rain will be possible through today with the stronger storms capable of producing hail and damaging winds.
Even as we move into the weekend the wet pattern refuses to leave. Saturday brings another good chance for rain across the region but the transition to drier weather is coming. By Sunday rain chances drop down to 20% as a drier breeze builds into the area. This may lead to some sun to finish off the weekend and quite a pleasant feel with the temperatures. Highs come Sunday will only be right around 70 degrees.
Looking ahead to next week this whole stormy pattern may be a thing of the past. We could see a stretch of sunny days and just perfect temperatures. Highs throughout most of next week will remain in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
