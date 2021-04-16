Community pitches in to help support families of missing mariners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -With the majority of the Seacor mariners still missing in the gulf, family members rushed to Port Fourchon, many leaving behind the comforts of home as they wait for any update.
“Everyone’s doing everything they can and we’re not gonna stop until all the needs are met and this comes to a close,” said Hillary Danos.
With boots on the ground, Hillary Danos and her nonprofit called “Bless Your Heart” jumped to help in whatever way they could.
“We made a post on Facebook and within 20 minutes we raised over $7000 we have a very generous community,” said Danos.
She explained how local marina owners helped house these families free of charge, as the closest conventional hotel is more than 30 minutes away.
“They’re sitting there all day long waiting and waiting and instead of having to drive back 30 minutes they can stay right up the road. We’re just trying to make it as comfortable as we can for them while they’re there food to eat blankets just different things to keep them busy and let them know that we care and we’re there to help them,” said Danos.
But as many of these family members came with only the clothes on their backs, Danos and her neighbors are helping to care for these families with food, toiletries, laundry at a time where they arguably need it the most.
“It hits close to home to us, we’re a close-knit community and we want them to feel welcome, we want them to know we know y’all are going through a hard time right now we’re here for you and we’re gonna try and show y’all what we can do to make you feel as comfortable as you can while you’re here… obviously they’re very sad and we did pray with them before we left they’re just trying to stay positive they’re doing the best they can right now,” said Danos.
However, they know not all family and friends receive good news.
A former colleague of deceased Captain David Ledet remembers him, saying: “His glowing smile and sense of humor was sure to brighten our days when we were away from our own families in the gulf trying to provide for our families. The world lost a great captain.”
But as the search, and heartache continues Danos says she and her community will care for these families as their own.
“We’re here for them and we support them and it’s important that they have that support,” said Danos.
