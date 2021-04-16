Four wide receiver possibilities for Saints in first round

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -No position in the 2021 draft has as much depth as wide receiver. Should the Saints stay at #28 in the first round, here are four potential players that could be available.
1.) Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
Moore may be small at 5′9, but his production in 2020 was anything but. He finished with 86 receptions and nearly 1200 yards receiving. Moore did most of his work out of the slot where his speed showed up with his ability to run after the catch.
2.) Rondale Moore, Purdue
The second Moore on our list is the same size as the previous one. Rondale Moore battled injuries during his time at Purdue and finished with 35 receptions in 2020. He turned heads at his pro day by running a 4.29.
3.) Kadarius Toney, Florida
Toney is a true triple threat as a receiver, a returner and even a runner. He was a part of the explosive Gators offense a year ago and finished with 70 receptions. Toney also shined bright at the Senior Bowl in Mobile which helped his draft stock.
4.) Terrace Marshall, LSU
Marshall is the biggest of this group at 6′3. He was also incredibly productive for the Tigers before opting out after the Texas A&M game. He finished the season with ten touchdowns in seven games. Marshall was one of the biggest bright spots in an another awful LSU 2020 season.
