Here’s how to get the all-new Fox 8 News app
By FOX 8 Staff | April 16, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 9:58 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fox 8 news app is relaunching starting Monday, April 19 with a fresh, new look.

We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app.

As always, our commitment to providing you breaking news and weather is unchanged.

The new app will update on your iOS or Android device automatically over the next few days. Or you can get it sooner by going to the app store and searching Fox 8 or follow these links for iOS and Android.

You’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten the new update by the end of the month to continue receiving the latest news and information from Fox 8.

