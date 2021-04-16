Here’s how to get the all-new Fox 8 News app

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fox 8 news app is relaunching starting Monday, April 19 with a fresh, new look.
We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app.
As always, our commitment to providing you breaking news and weather is unchanged.
You’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten the new update by the end of the month to continue receiving the latest news and information from Fox 8.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.