Humane Society offering reward for the rescue of abused dog seen in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After a dog was spotted near Highway 51 and Club Deluxe Road with its jaws clamped shut with zip ties, Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control officers have been on the scene in Hammond for hours in an attempt to capture the dog and give it proper care. The Humane Society of Louisiana is also offering a $250 reward to any group, organization, or individual that successfully rescues the dog.
A spokesperson from the Humane Society said that they received a report about the dog from Emma Christine Helton, a Hammond resident, and that photos depicted a black terrier mix dog standing in a field of tall grass next to a Petro gas station. The spokesperson also said that Helton told them she followed the dog for 30 minutes before losing sight of it.
The photos have been shared hundreds of times, and several individuals have gone to the site where the dog was last seen to try and capture it.
The Humane Society can be reached by calling 901-268-4432 or emailing the group at info@humanela.org.
The Humane Society of Louisiana is one of the largest animal protection agencies in the state and operates the Enoch J. Donaldson Animal Sanctuary in Mt. Hermon, Louisiana.
