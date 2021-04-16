Humane Society offering reward for the rescue of abused dog seen in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After a dog was spotted near Highway 51 and Club Deluxe Road with its jaws clamped shut with zip ties, Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control officers have been on the scene in Hammond for hours in an attempt to capture the dog and give it proper care. The Humane Society of Louisiana is also offering a $250 reward to any group, organization, or individual that successfully rescues the dog.