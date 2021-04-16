Marceaux brilliant in Tigers 5-1 win over South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers took down No. 5 South Carolina 5-1 on Thursday, April 15 to win the first game of the weekend series. Starting pitcher Landon Marceaux was brilliant on the mound for the Tigers in the win.
Marceaux (4-3) went seven innings, allowing three, no runs and struck out a career high 12 batters in LSU’s win over the Gamecocks. Devin Fontenot added four more strikeouts for the Tigers in relief to bring the total to 16 for LSU against South Carolina.
LSU (21-12, 4-9 SEC) got things started in the top of the first inning as Gavin Dugas blasted his 10th homerun of the season, a two-run homer to left field to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.
After five scoreless innings for both teams the Tigers added a couple more insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Dylan Crews RBI double to left field made it 3-0 and Cade Doughty added another run on a sac-fly to make it 4-0.
LSU added one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Cade Beloso launched a solo homerun to right field to make it 5-0. Brining the Tigers total to 54 home runs on the season, the third highest in the nation.
LSU will look for the series win against No. 5 South Carolina on Friday, April 16 with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
