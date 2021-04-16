Off-duty officer in shootout with car burglars near popular Mid-City restaurant, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shootout that happened in Mid-City near a popular restaurant.
A tourist from Alabama, who is also a law enforcement officer, was about to eat lunch with a family member at Neyow’s Creole Cafe, according to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson.
The victim got word that someone was breaking into his vehicle. When he went to check it out, the tourist found someone getting out of his car.
The suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer, police said. That is when the officer pulled out his own weapon. Both the officer and the perpetrator fired their guns. Initial reports said no one was injured.
The alleged car thief was able to get away in another car.
If you know anything about this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
