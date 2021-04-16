Officials, neighbors worry about rising water on Northshore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Northshore rivers and creeks have been backing up on dozens of roads across the parish due to this week’s heavy rains.
Highwater signs like this one on Birch Street east of Slidell now mark off treacherous conditions on 80 roads across St. Tammany Parish.
The Pearl River is on the rise and is now in a moderate flood stage. Meantime north of Abita Springs the double branch Creek has been rising and falling all week and it’s covered several roads in the Oak Knoll and Hillcrest subdivisions.
“This subdivision here is the worst I’ve seen in six years,” said Abita Springs resident Leon Chaplain.
St. Tammany Parish was hit with a major wave of rain again last night and Leon Chaplain says his property is submerged.
“It’s 32 acres underwater. I used to have animals now it’s nearly impossible on those acres,” said Chaplain.
“One of the residents spent time to clean up ditches and make it better, but it still floods,” said Amber Thompson of Abita’s Hillcrest subdivision.
Residents believe that it doesn’t have to be like this. They say the parish needs to do more to maintain local ditches and waterways.
“The parish doesn’t need to look at the problem they need to correct the problem,” said Chaplain.
With more rain expected tonight residents near Abita’s hillcrest subdivision brought their cars out to the highway to keep them dry after a close call last week.
For now, emergency vehicles can get in and out, but for how long, no one can say.
Pearl River is still rising and is expected to crest Tuesday.
