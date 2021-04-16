Officers believe missing teen somewhere in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies believe a 16-year-old runaway from the Slidell area might be in New Orleans.
Liberty Forbes ran away from her residence in the Kingspoint area of Slidell at approximately 11 p.m. on April 14.
It is believed Liberty may still be in the Slidell area or may have traveled to New Orleans.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Liberty is asked to contact Corporal Justin Parker with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 985-276-1348 or 985-898-2338
