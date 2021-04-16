St. Tammany Parish men arrested for internet crimes against children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) – Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced two arrests made by his Cyber Crime Unit.
“My office and I will continue doing everything we legally can to protect the children of Louisiana,” said Attorney General Landry. “We will continue to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to bring child predators to justice.”
Michael Feilden, 70 of Mandeville, was arrested and charged with 500 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Connor Sterbenz, 27 of Slidell, was arrested and charged with six counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Slidell Police Department.
Feilden and Sterbenz were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.