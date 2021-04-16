Two Hammond men charged with burglary

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two men from Hammond have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly breaking into a home on Trippi Road.
The arrests come after an investigation began on April 12.
Ravon Monteleone, 18, and Christian Warford, 19, were identified by authorities after they reviewed security camera photos captured at the residence while the burglary was in progress. The two suspects allegedly stole $400 in cash, a PlayStation 3, and an Amazon FireStick.
During the investigation, it was determined the suspects gained access into the residence by breaching through a back door.
Detectives were able to locate and detain both suspects at Monteleone’s residence. Chief Jimmy Travis said that one suspect reportedly confessed to the burglary and provided details consistent with evidence located at the scene during the investigation.
Both subjects were charged with burglary.
