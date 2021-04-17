Nicondra: Rain tapering and a dry stretch on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After days of on and off heavy rain we are finally seeing a break in sight. Passing showers with a few down pours will continue through the overnight, but coverage and intensity should taper down as dry air pushes into the region. A cold front made its way in on Saturday, but warm moist air continued to stream across the cooler surface air allowing rain to continue for most of the day Saturday. As the boundary continues to move east that elevated moisture is tracking away from the region as well.