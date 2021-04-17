Nicondra: Rain tapering and a dry stretch on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After days of on and off heavy rain we are finally seeing a break in sight. Passing showers with a few down pours will continue through the overnight, but coverage and intensity should taper down as dry air pushes into the region. A cold front made its way in on Saturday, but warm moist air continued to stream across the cooler surface air allowing rain to continue for most of the day Saturday. As the boundary continues to move east that elevated moisture is tracking away from the region as well.
Sunday will still have periods of clouds around, but some sunny breaks as well. By Monday we should see the effect of the high pressure in full with mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be moderated in the 50s and 60s. Highs will bounce back into the middle 70s.
The dry stretch should stick with rain chances remaining low through much of the week.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.