QB’s Johnson and Brennan shine at LSU spring game

“I think that what you saw out there today is what you’re seeing in spring ball. We come off the field one day and Garrett will be the best quarterback. The next day was TJ. The next day was Myles. The next day was Max. I think that when we come back to camp, we’re going to have to designate a certain amount of reps for certain guys and give the first and second guy more reps. I think that’s going to be a process during camp. I don’t know what part of camp it’s going to happen, but we’re going to have to give the first or second guy more reps to see who’s going to be the starter,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.