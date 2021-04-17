QB’s Johnson and Brennan shine at LSU spring game

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Max Johnson threw 2 TD passes, Myles Brennan connected on one in the spring game. On the other sideline TJ Finley and Garrett Nussmeier combined to throw five interceptions. But the QB derby will continue until the fall.
“I think that what you saw out there today is what you’re seeing in spring ball. We come off the field one day and Garrett will be the best quarterback. The next day was TJ. The next day was Myles. The next day was Max. I think that when we come back to camp, we’re going to have to designate a certain amount of reps for certain guys and give the first and second guy more reps. I think that’s going to be a process during camp. I don’t know what part of camp it’s going to happen, but we’re going to have to give the first or second guy more reps to see who’s going to be the starter,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
One thing that is for certain with QB1, he’ll have an offense that is quite dynamic and explosive under the direction of Jake Peetz.
Great job of bringing back Joe Brady’s offense, seeing the plays that we ran in 2019. Doing a good job of spreading the football around and giving our players who are football athletes in space and let em make plays. I think they’ve done a tremendous job of that. We’ve got some work to do. I think that when we solidify the repetition between the quarterbacks and getting more quarterbacks the first and second team guys more reps, I think we’re going to look a lot better.
The Tigers open their 2021 season in the Rose Bowl against UCLA on September 4th.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.