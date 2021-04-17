White team holds off purple team to win LSU Spring Game 23-14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The newcomer to the quarterback room freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with receiver Koy Moore from 4-yards out in the final seconds of the LSU Spring Game to extend the white teams lead to 23-14.
With no set starting quarterback for the Tigers entering the Spring the four quarterbacks, Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, TJ Finley and Nussmeier rotated between the two teams and combined for 512 yards passing and four touchdowns.
Brennan completed 12-of-20 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown pass, coming on a fake spike 39-yard strike to Kayshon Boutte to make it 16-0.
The sophomore Johnson led the way with two touchdown passes and was 11-of-17 passing for 180 yards with both scores going to wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.
Finley was 10-of-18 for 84 yards and two interceptions, while Nussmeier finished 15-for-25 passing for 132 yards and the final touchdown pass of the game.
Kirklin split time between both the white and purple team and finished with 16 catches for 209 yards and two scores, while fellow Boutte finished with 11 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown for the white team.
