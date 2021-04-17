Zack: More rain to start the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is optimism for a change in the weather pattern this weekend, but it’s going to come after we see another wet day on this Saturday.
Rain will be off and on throughout the day today as multiple disturbances ride along a stalled front sitting over us. This will lead to periods of heavy rainfall, especially later this afternoon as a large batch of rain is expected to move out of the Gulf. The additional clouds and rain will keep us a bit on the cool side as highs only make it to the upper 60s.
Not only will much of the day today be wet but even into tonight, rain is likely. This is all in response to the final disturbance passing along the stalled front. Once this disturbance clears us by Sunday morning, our flip to drier weather will begin. Sunday we could hold on to a shower at the coast but in general the second half of the weekend will be much drier. Clouds are likely to stick around although a few sunny peeks will be possible by afternoon.
Next week’s weather is looking absolutely fabulous as multiple days of sunshine and comfortable temperatures roll in. Highs through the week will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. The low humidity and sunny skies will make for a stretch of A+ weather, we earned it!
