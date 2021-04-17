Zack: More rain to start the weekend

Not only will much of the day today be wet but even into tonight, rain is likely. This is all in response to the final disturbance passing along the stalled front. Once this disturbance clears us by Sunday morning, our flip to drier weather will begin. Sunday we could hold on to a shower at the coast but in general the second half of the weekend will be much drier. Clouds are likely to stick around although a few sunny peeks will be possible by afternoon.