Fifth body recovered at Port Fourchon lift boat disaster area

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WVUE) - The family of a missing crewmember has confirmed a fifth body has been recovered at the site of the lift boat disaster at Port Fouchon tonight. Authorities are now working to confirm the identity of the victim.
As it now stands, there have been a total of five bodies recovered with eight more still unaccounted for. There were a total of 19 crewmembers. Six crewmembers have been rescued.
