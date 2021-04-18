Nicondra: Drier conditions to start the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a week of wet weather that just half way into the month has rain totals at Armstrong International Airport pushing the into the top five wettest on record we finally get a few days to dry out. High pressure is building across the area and will be firmly in place for Monday. Some cloud cover held on for much of the day Sunday as over running moisture continued from the southwest, but that flow is nudging east and should leave us with sunshine to start the day on Monday.