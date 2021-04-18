Nicondra: Drier conditions to start the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a week of wet weather that just half way into the month has rain totals at Armstrong International Airport pushing the into the top five wettest on record we finally get a few days to dry out. High pressure is building across the area and will be firmly in place for Monday. Some cloud cover held on for much of the day Sunday as over running moisture continued from the southwest, but that flow is nudging east and should leave us with sunshine to start the day on Monday.
Late Monday into Tuesday another trough will push into the region. This could bring a few clouds and maybe a light shower along the coast, but overall most of the area stays dry. The trough will pull down more continental air keeping it dry and relatively cool through most of the week. Sometime Friday moisture will have rebounded enough ahead of the next system to bring rain back into the forecast as the weekend begins.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.