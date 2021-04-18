NOPD investigates Sixth District homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man near the Crescent City Connection.
Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. near US-90 eastbound and the Tchoupitoulas exit.
Officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle on the bridge. That’s where they found one man dead inside the vehicle.
A second victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
There are no further details at this time.
