Seacor Power was ‘under the command of its captain’, Talos Energy says

PORT FOURCHON (WVUE) -Talos Energy Inc., the company that contracted the Seacor Power to perform work at one of its oil platforms, issued a statement Sunday on the lift boat disaster.
A statement by Talos said the boat’s owner, Houston-based Seacor Marine, was in charge and made the decision to leave Port Fourchon for a Talos platform.
The statement said, “The Seacor Power was in port for service and inspections for several days prior to its departure. The vessel was not at a Talos facility and was fully under the command of its captain and Seacor Marine, including when to depart the port.
Talos continues to offer our full support to Seacor and the U.S. Coast Guard Unified Command with the ongoing response effort. Like everyone in the offshore community we are heartbroken and praying for everyone affected by this tragedy.”
As of Sunday morning, four people have been recovered. Six people were rescued and nine remain missing.
The four deceased men crewmen were recovered earlier in the week.
They are identified as 53-year-old Anthony Hartford of New Orleans, 63-year-old David Ledet of Thibodaux, 55-year-old James Wallingsford of Gilbert, La., and 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville.
Severe weather caused the lift boat to capsize Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.