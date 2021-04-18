Zack: Rain chances on the decline; sun finally returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s finally here, the end of the wet pattern has arrived and as we round out the weekend some sunshine will return to the forecast.
For your Sunday we will have a few showers around, especially during the morning hours. Any rain will become more spotty in nature as we go through the day with the coverage falling to 20% by this afternoon. Yes, you may see the sun to finish off the weekend as we are expecting a mixture of sun and clouds through the day. Highs in the low 70s.
It’s back to work on Monday and the weather will make it just a little bit more bearable. Sunny skies will rule the day to start the week and temperatures will be quite pleasant. I’m expecting a high around 74 with low humidity. In fact, most of this week will be A+ weather. Lows in the morning hours will be in the 40s on the north shore, 50s south of the lake as highs each day climb into the 70s.
An even stronger front pushes in for Wednesday with our highs struggling to get out of the 60s as a cool breeze picks up. The next rain chance arrives next weekend.
