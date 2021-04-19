Central City shooting leaves one man injured

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left a man injured Monday night. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | April 19, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 8:39 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left a man injured Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2700 block of Lasalle Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown.

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

