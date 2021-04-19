Central City shooting leaves one man injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left a man injured Monday night.
The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2700 block of Lasalle Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.