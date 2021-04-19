Dry start to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week will be dry and generally sunny with low humidity. A strong cold front by April standards will arrive Tuesday night and bring refreshing breezes for the middle of the week. Lows will reach the 40s away from the lake on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Highs will be in the 60s and lower 70s.
A strong disturbance brings our next chance of rain by Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms are likely but it is too soon to tell if severe weather or heavy rain will be a threat.
Dry air and low humidity will return for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.
