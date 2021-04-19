JPSO investigating fatal crash; driver struck tree and shed in backyard of home

MARRERO (WVUE) -One person was killed Sunday night after crashing into a tree and a shed in the backyard of a home on the west bank, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. in Marrero.
Deputies were called to the area of Ames Boulevard and Bayou Estates Drive in reference to the crash.
A JPSO spokesman says the vehicle was traveling north on Ames Boulevard when the driver lost control.
The vehicle came to rest in the 2200 block of Potomac Drive after crashing into a shed and then a tree in the backyard of a residence.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. An autopsy, including toxicology, will be conducted.
