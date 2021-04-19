JPSO investigating homicide in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred tonight in Metairie, a spokesperson said.
At about 8:15 pm, deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Lausat St. to a report of gunshots in the area. Arriving deputies located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.