Mayor Cantrell announces Office of Gun Violence Prevention

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a news conference Monday to announce the launch of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
The news conference will be held at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
In addition to Mayor Cantrell, Josh Cox, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Patrick Young, Director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and Flozell Daniels, Jr., President & CEO, Foundation for Louisiana; Member, Gun Violence Reduction Task Force will also speak.
