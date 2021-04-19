NOPD investigating Seventh Ward homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the Seventh Ward tonight, according to a spokesperson.
Authorities say that the shooting incident occurred in the 2200 block of North Johnson Street.
Initial reports show a 16-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by private conveyance, where he died.
No further details are currently available.
