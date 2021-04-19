NOPD investigating Seventh Ward homicide

By Jesse Brooks | April 18, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 11:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the Seventh Ward tonight, according to a spokesperson.

Authorities say that the shooting incident occurred in the 2200 block of North Johnson Street.

Initial reports show a 16-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by private conveyance, where he died.

No further details are currently available.

