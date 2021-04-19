NOPD: School bus involved in fatal wreck

NOPD: School bus involved in fatal wreck
By Chris Finch | April 19, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 10:38 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a traffic crash with a fatality at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 5-10 involving a school bus and another vehicle.

No students were on the school bus at the time of the crash, according to police.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while police activity is ongoing.

