NOPD: School bus involved in fatal wreck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a traffic crash with a fatality at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 5-10 involving a school bus and another vehicle.
No students were on the school bus at the time of the crash, according to police.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while police activity is ongoing.
