Pearl River woman accused of killing mentally-disabled son

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pearl River woman Monday on manslaughter charges stemming from the 2020 death of her adopted, mentally disabled adult-son.
Sharon Lambert, 75, was arrested Monday at her Pearl River-area residence after warrants were issued for her arrest on three counts of Cruelty to the Infirmed and one count of Manslaughter.
The warrants come following a more than seven-month long investigation into the death of Lambert’s 19-year-old mentally disabled adopted son, Jonathan Lambert.
Deputies were dispatched to the residence on September 9, 2020, after family members reported Jonathan Lambert unresponsive.
Responding deputies located Jonathan Lambert deceased on the floor of the residence. He appeared to be severely malnourished and neglected. At that time the body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
While at the residence, deputies also located, Sharon’s Lambert’s elderly husband and two more adult disabled adopted children that were also severely neglected and malnourished, requiring immediate medical care.
In November in 2020, the St. Tammany Coroner’s Office completed its investigation and ruled the death a homicide and determined the cause of death to complications of dehydration, starvation and neglect.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation into the death, culminating in Sharon Lambert’s arrest on Monday. A warrant was issued for manslaughter in her son’s death and warrants were issued for cruelty to the infirmed for each of the other family members.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.