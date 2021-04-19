Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing

The “red flag” legislation, passed in Indiana in 2005 and also in effect in other states, allows police or courts to seize guns from people who show warning signs of violence. It is intended to prevent people from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they are found by a judge to present “an imminent risk” to themselves or others. Police seized a pump-action shotgun from Hole, then 18, in March 2020 after they received the call from his mother. But the law only gave them two weeks to make their case.