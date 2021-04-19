Vaccinated parents with young children continue Covid precautions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With more people vaccinated and the economy opening up many households with young children navigate a new phase in the pandemic.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to teens as young as 16, but many households with young children won’t be fully vaccinated for a while.
Local doctor Maurice Sholas says that means families just need to be patient a bit longer staying the course with Covid precautions particularly in public. Sholas said, “If you have children in your house that are not vaccinated use the same precautions you’ve been using. Wear a mask, socially distance, stay in your bubble in your pod.”
The Centers for Disease Control says visits between one vaccinated household and one unvaccinated household such as grandparents visiting grandchildren is low risk even without masks and distancing.
Sholas said, “You should have your children wear a mask when they’re not actively eating or drinking. You should try and limit crowded venues where people are on top on one another. This is really the first step in getting us back towards normal.”
All of the available vaccines are being tested in children.
