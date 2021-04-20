Bengals reveal new uniforms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s the dawning of a new era in Cincinnati Bengals’ history.
Bengals fans got their first look at the team’s new uniforms Monday.
“Our fans have wanted new uniforms for many years, and today represents the start of an exciting new era in Bengals history,” Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said in a news release. “Our new uniforms are bold, sleek and iconic. We designed them to be recognizable and timeless, like the Bengals helmet.”
This marks the Bengals’ first major uniform change in 17 years, and the fourth significant uniform redesign in team history.
The New Stripes collection includes white, black and orange jerseys with three styles of pants. The stripe pattern on the shoulders of the jerseys was simplified to create a bold design in addition to the removal of the color blocks.
The design features “Bengals” written across the chest, while the legacy of Paul Brown, the team’s founder and first head coach and general manager, is honored with a subtle signature detail inside the back neck of the jersey.
“These uniforms excite me. They’re cool. I think the fans will like them and they’ll be good for us. The guys that are here are the kind of people that are going to take this organization to where we want to go. We’re the future. It’s going to be a fun ride,” Quarterback Joe Burrow said.
The team posted a video ahead of the big day to showcase the Bengals’ uniforms through the years. The video details the inspiration behind the Bengals’ start and goes over the changing looks throughout the decades.
The Bengals announced in January they would have some new looks for the upcoming season.
When they made the announcement, the only hint they offered up was the team would have “new stripes.”
A new look is not the only thing different for the Bengals in 2021.
The franchise announced recently the addition of a Ring of Honor.
Former players, coaches, and those who played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition will be candidates for the Ring of Honor.
The first two members of the inaugural class are Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz. Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners will select the remaining two members from a ballot that will be released in May.
“The Bengals Ring of Honor is a way to show our appreciation for individuals who have made a significant impact on our franchise,” said Bengals President Mike Brown.
“We selected Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz. They are in the Hall of Fame in Canton and it pleases me to put them out front as our initial inductees. We have a lot of great players and coaches to honor and it will be fun to reminisce as we go about this process.”
The Bengals will announce the two people joining Brown and Munoz in the inaugural class in conjunction with a dedicated Ring of Honor home game later this year.
