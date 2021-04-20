Bruce: Sunny skies and warm temps today ahead of a cold front

Bruce: Sunny skies and warm temps today ahead of a cold front
Warmer Temps Today-Upper 70s (Source: WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz | April 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:30 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today will be a mostly sunny day as highs warm into the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight a cold front arrives dry but brings in chilly temperatures with it. Sunny, breezy and comfy cool conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain and storm chances go up Friday afternoon-Saturday afternoon. We’ll be back to sunny, dry skies for Sunday and the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.