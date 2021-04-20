Friends remember lift boat victim, Chalmette native, Larry Warren

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lawrence Warren, 36, of Terrytown, is the latest crew member pulled from the capsized Seacor Power lift boat. Friends and family came together on social media to share the legacy he leaves behind.
“This just breaks my heart,” said Gina Chaupette, a family friend. “I watched that little boy grow up. And it’s just... it’s terrible.”
Chaupette lived next door to the Warren family for 10 years prior to Hurricane Katrina. She said the news of Larry’s death came as a shock.
“It just hits so close to home,” she said. Chaupette said Larry was a very respectful child who came from a loving family. Most importantly, he was a friend to her own son.
“I want to reach out to his dad so bad, but you don’t have any words, you know? A parent is not supposed to bury their child.”
Larry’s third-grade teacher Vicki Erwin posted a photo of Larry from the first day of school writing “he had a personality second to none” and calling him “a joy to have in the classroom.” The post sparking more than 150 comments from those who knew Larry best.
“Last time I talked to his dad, he told me he was working offshore and he was doing really well. And you know, we all know it’s a dangerous position, but a necessary one,” said Chaupette. “But when we heard that this vessel had capsized, it didn’t even dawn on me that Larry would be a part of that.”
Warren leaves behind a wife and daughter.
A Chalmette native, people across St. Bernard Parish are coming together to support the family as they mourn the loss of this son, father, husband, and friend.
A GoFundMe account has been created to help support the Warren family, as well as the family of missing crew member Chaz Morales. Click here.
A Meal Train has also been created for the Warren family. Click here.
