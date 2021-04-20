Local legal experts weigh in on verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

“They might say, well, you know what, we’ll just put it before the grand juries and then we put it before a criminal jury and see what they think, and so that’s, that’s a little bit of a dangerous position for somebody to be in,” Eric Hessler, attorney for the Police Association of New Orleans said. “But at the same time, when there’s clear excessive force cases or clear violations of policy which results in a violation of somebody’s civil rights or or criminal rights well then, of course it needs to be pursued.”