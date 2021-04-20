Local officials react to the conviction of Derek Chauvin

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local officials took to social media Tuesday afternoon to share their reactions to the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin was found guilty on all counts by a unanimous jury after 10 hours of deliberation.
Floyd’s death, which was captured on video, sparked protests across the country in 2020.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and council president Helena Moreno tweeted saying that Tuesday’s guilty verdict was a step in the right direction.
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson released a statement following the verdict saying,
“The guilty verdict announced today in the trial of Derek Chauvin is justice delivered.This is an important day for our country because we can now begin the healing process and it is an important day for our profession because it shows that police officers are not above the law and will not be able to hide behind a badge from accountability for their actions.”
Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards also released a statement on Twitter reacting to the verdict.
