Louisiana couple cited for possessing wolf after animal reportedly walked in front of elementary school
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service file photo of a gray wolf (Canis lupus). (Source: Kramer, Gary, USFWS)
By WAFB Staff | April 20, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:26 AM

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Lafayette couple has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for allegedly possessing a grey wolf, authorities say.

LDWF agents say they cited Andrew P. Hill, 47, and Jill M. Kraemer, 49, for illegal possession of a grey wolf on April 16 after receiving a complaint of “a large wolf-like animal” being walked in front of an elementary school in Lafayette.

It is illegal to possess a grey wolf in Louisiana.

The complainant also told LDWF agents they were worried about the safety of the school children and claimed the wolf had attacked a neighborhood resident.

Agents say they investigated the complaint and found Hill and Kramer to be in possession of what appeared to be a grey wolf. After obtaining a genetic sample through a search warrant, investigators say DNA testing later confirmed the animal was indeed a grey wolf (Canis lupus).

A Lafayette judge has ordered the wolf to be boarded at a K-9 training facility until the case has been resolved.

Under Louisiana law, possessing a grey wolf brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

