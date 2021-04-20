Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey eager to join hometown team

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a rainy day drive across the world’s longest bridge when Jalen McCleskey got the call from the Saints he had been waiting for.
“As I was driving on the Causeway, they actually called me and said we want to sign you,” McCleskey said. “We’re going to send you over all the stuff, things like that and I actually called my dad immediately.”
It’s the kind of story only a local New Orleans kid would appreciate. McCleskey is the son of former Saints defensive back J.J. McCleskey and played his high school ball at St. Paul’s in Covington. From there McCleskey played four seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring back to Tulane for his final collegiate season. He spent last season as an undrafted rookie with the Falcons only to now land with the team he grew up idolizing.
“It doesn’t feel real just yet,” McCleskey. “It is crazy but I feel like once a kind of get into the building more and start going through meetings, I feel like it will hit me more.”
He knows just how much New Orleans loves their team and their homegrown talent. Though a roster spot is not guaranteed, McCleskey is eager to get to work.
" It still going to be fun playing for the Saints,” he explained. “I know how passionate the fans are always growing up being a Saints fan. So I know first hand from being a fan how passionate everyone is. So, I just cant wait to get to practice, meetings and get chemistry down with the guys and get to work.”
As for following in his father’s footsteps, the younger McCleskey insists he feels no pressure.
“ I don’t really feel a shadow. He played DB and we played two different positions. I just go out there, and I don’t really worry about stuff like that. I just go out there and go to work and do what I know I can do.”
