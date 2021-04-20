Sen. Cassidy works on infrastructure package that is different from Pres. Biden’s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, is working on a massive infrastructure package as an alternative to what has been proposed by President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
Cassidy says Biden’s proposal is bloated with things that are not related to infrastructure.
“At least the one I’m proposing and there will be others will double the amount of money going through roads and bridges compared to the president’s proposal and still cost substantially less,” said Cassidy. “That tells you a couple of things that the president is using the title of infrastructure to sneak a lot of things into the bill that have nothing to do we infrastructure.”
Biden said this week that he is open to compromise.
“I’m prepared to compromise, prepared to see what we can do the more we get together. It’s a big package but there are a lot of needs,” said Biden at the White House.
According to a White House fact sheet on the American Jobs Plan, more than $600 billion would be spent to transform the nation’s transportation infrastructure, including $115 billion for repairing roads and bridges; $85 billion to modernize public transit; $111 billion investment to ensure clean and safe drinking water, and $100 billion to bring reliable high-speed broadband to communities without it.
Cassidy was asked about the total cost of the package he is working on.
“Can’t give you a top dollar amount yet because we’re still negotiating. We’ll have some stuff in there which has not been traditional infrastructure, for example, internet access which we understand is very important,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy says on Thursday he will be part of a bipartisan group made up of senators and members of the House of Representatives to meet with the head of the National Governor’s Association to discuss an alternative to Biden’s package.
A report card by the American Society of Civil Engineers gives Louisiana a D+ for its infrastructure.
Cassidy says his focus is on funding projects that address infrastructure.
“It’s going to be entirely infrastructure, I think by infrastructure you mean roads and bridges because that’s what most people think of when they think of infrastructure and it’ll be at least double what the president is putting out,” he said.
While Cassidy did not assign a dollar figure to the proposal he is working on, it has been reported widely in the media that a group of moderate Senate Republicans have a plan that would cost between $600 and $800 billion.
