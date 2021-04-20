Shelby: Warmer Today, Cool Down Wednesday

Expect a nice feel this morning with a few more clouds around. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s as the sun comes back out this afternoon.
A cold front arrives tonight bringing back a chill to the air for Wednesday. Sunny and breezy conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain and storm chances go up Friday afternoon-Saturday afternoon. We’ll be back to sunny, dry skies for Sunday and the start of next week.
