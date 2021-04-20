Shootout in Jefferson Parish; suspect in custody, another sought

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto said around 10:30 a.m. two individuals began firing at each other in the 1000 block of Wilker Neal Ave.
No one was struck by the gunfire.
One person is in police custody and another is being sought.
Lopinto said he does not believe that person is still in the area.
The JPSO SWAT unit was on scene, but has since left.
Lopinto said drones were being used in the search for the other shooter.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.