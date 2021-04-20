16-year-old girl fatally shot by Columbus police as nation awaited verdict in Chauvin trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Media outlets across Central Ohio are reporting that a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed by Columbus police as the nation waited for the verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd.
The shooting occurred after 4:30 p.m. on Columbus’s Southeast Side, according to sister station WBNS.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the loss of life was a tragedy and called for calm in a post on Twitter. He said that there is body camera footage and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation was investigating.
This is a developing story, and we will have more information as it becomes available.
