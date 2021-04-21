Police search for Hammond man wanted for attempted murder

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is wanted by police on two charges of second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon.
Last Saturday night, Hammond Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Walmart parking lot on West St. Thomas Street and conducted an investigation where they identified Davonte Hayes, 18, as the suspect.
A spokesperson from Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa said that detectives learned that the Walmart parking lot was being used as a meeting place for a party bus rental. Before the bus arrived, a physical altercation between several men broke out. Police say the trip organizer told the men to leave but they refused and began verbally assaulting her. Soon after, gunfire rang out, grazing the trip organizer and hitting a second victim in the leg.
Police said that the two victims received care at North Oaks Medical Center after arriving by private transport.
