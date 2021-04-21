Intruder stabbed to death after breaking into Hammond home, authorities say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A suspect is dead after Hammond homeowners arrived at their residence this morning to find a burglary in progress, authorities say. The suspect was reportedly stabbed to death on the scene.
A spokesperson from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident occurred this morning at a residence near the intersection of Range Road and East Louisiana Ave.
The incident is currently subject to an ongoing investigational no further details are available at this time, the spokesperson said.
