Jorge Vides, Beloved Hispanic media personality dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Latino community in New Orleans and Louisiana has expressed deep grief over the loss of renowned public figure, Jorge Vides.
Local social networks have exploded with the news of the death of radio and TV personality, Jorge Vides. Relatives confirmed the news the morning of April 21st.
Vides, 37, originally from La Lima, Honduras, worked in various Hispanic media outlets in New Orleans including La Mega, Latino Mix, and Telemundo, among others.
More recently, Vides continued his communication work through his job as a spokesperson for the Ideal Market chain, where he constantly interacted with customers and made fun live videos for social media, and created television commercials.
Vides was recognized for his high energy, for his humor, great charisma, and for providing entertaining moments to his audiences where he used numerous catchphrases, jokes, and funny bits.
We express our deepest condolences to his friends, colleagues, family, and, especially, to his three children.
Arrangements for his funeral are yet to be determined.
