The lone HBCU, SU gears up for Playvs Regional Madden Playoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University esports program is hoping to bring home a regional championship.
Mahcoe Edwards, off the heels of two first-place finishes, will represent SU, the only HBCU in the Playvs Regional Madden 21 Playoffs.
Edwards finished the season with a 10-5 record and comes into the playoffs as the sixth seed.
“Working with someone in your corner make it effortless,” Edwards said. “Coach Chris brings opportunities to me like no other. All I have to do is prepare for what can come up. I’m very appreciative to be in this space with someone like him backing me.”
The final eight gamers will split a $2,500 pot, with the champion winning $600 in scholarships.
The first round of the playoffs will be held on Thurs., April 22. Mahcoe will take on No. 11 Barton College.
“I expect to perform to my abilities because of the time and effort I put in and all the training I have had to this point,” Edwards said. “Lord willing, SU will take the regional championship. There are a few tough opponents ahead but that’s what film and practice mode are for!”
The finals will be held on April 24.
