LSU baseball blanks the Warhawks, 5-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers shutout Louisiana Monroe on Tuesday, April 20, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, 5-0. The Tigers scored five runs on 11 hits in the victory.
On the season, the Tigers are now 9-0 against in-state opponents with four games remaining on the schedule against Louisiana schools.
The Tigers (22-14, 4-11 SEC) used a total of eight pitchers in the shutout win, their fourth of the season. The pitching staff combined for seven strikeouts, allowing seven hits and no runs, but they did walk seven batters.
Freshman Tre’ Morgan got things started with a one-out double in the bottom of the third inning and later scored on an RBI single from Cade Doughty, his 38th of the season, to make it 1-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, LSU added another run as Giovanni DiGiacomo scored on an RBI single from Alex Milazzo to make it 2-0.
Dylan Crews continued things for the Tigers in the bottom of the fifth inning as he led off with a double to right-center. Gavin Dugas followed with his 38th RBI of the season to tie him with Doughty for the team lead on a single to right field to extend the Tigers’ lead to 3-0.
LSU continued its scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Milazzo reached on an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 4-0 and another run scored on an error to make it 5-0.
The Tigers will return to Southeastern Conference play to take on Ole Miss on the road in Oxford, Miss. The first game of the series will be on Thursday, April 22, with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
