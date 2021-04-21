Police: Elderly woman killed in North Shore golf cart accident

ABITA SPRINGS (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal golf cart crash near Abita Spings.
A police spokesperson says the accident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Quimet Drive northeast of Abita Springs after a family member called to report an elderly female had crashed a golf cart.
Emergency personnel located the woman pinned under the golf cart and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on scene, and the body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to determine cause and manner of death.
The incident is under investigation and no additional information is available.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.